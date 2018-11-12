Condor Hospitality -4.5% after suspending guidance

Condor Hospitality (NYSEMKT:CDOR) sinks 4.5% after suspending guidance while it evaluates alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

Also says it agreed to sell its last remaining legacy asset, Quality Inn Solomons Island, but can't guarantee the disposition will close.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 18 cents declines from 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $15.5M misses consensus estimate by $2.7M and slips from $15.6M a year ago.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAre of $4.7M vs. $5.0M a year ago.

