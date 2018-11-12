FT: Noble Group to name Potter, former Morgan Stanley exec, as chairman

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) likely will appoint former Morgan Stanley senior banker Ian Potter as its next chairman in a few weeks, just as the commodities trader seeks to complete a $3.5B debt restructuring, Financial Times reports.

Potter, currently a managing partner at Lion City Capital, served nearly two decades at Morgan Stanley, where he was the head of its Asia commodities among other roles.

Noble’s next chairman must seek to steer the company into profitability as it transforms itself into an Asian-centric trader dealing mostly with coal, freight and liquefied natural gas.