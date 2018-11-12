Times: BAE Systems faces hit from Germany’s Saudi Arabia arms ban

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF, OTCPK:BAESY) is lower following a report from the Sunday Times that its deal to sell eight Eurofighter Typhoon jets is in jeopardy amid Germany’s ban on sales to Saudi Arabia.

Airbus builds the central fuselage for each Typhoon in Germany, and the Saudi Saudi jets are due to be assembled by BAE in the U.K.

But Germany’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has disrupted the Eurofighter consortium, which involves the U.K., Germany, Spain and Italy, according to the report.