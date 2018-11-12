Snap's content VP latest to exit company amid reorg

The exodus continues: Snap's (SNAP -2.7% ) VP of content is exiting the company, Cheddar reports, the latest in a series of executive exits as the company wrestles with stock performance and app redesigns.

Nick Bell will leave as part of a planned reorg of the company's content team, now reporting to new Chief Strategy Officer Jared Grusd, Cheddar says.

Bell joined the company in 2014 to lead the Discover section, but Grusd was installed a few weeks ago as a layer of management between Bell and CEO Evan Spiegel.

Previously: Snap hires former Amazon, HuffPo execs to run strategy (Oct. 24 2018)