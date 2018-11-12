Eidos up 14% on positive AG10 data

Thinly traded Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX +14.1% ) is up on more than triple normal volume following its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate AG10 in patients with symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). The data were presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions in Chicago.

The 49 enrolled patients had at least one prior heart failure hospitalization or were receiving active treatment for chronic heart failure. They were randomly assigned to receive either 400 mg or 800 mg of AG10 twice daily or placebo.

The study met the primary endpoint of safety. AG10 was well-tolerated with no significant areas of concern observed. The overall rates of adverse events in the 400 mg, 800 mg and control arms were 63%, 69% and 88%, respectively.

100% of the patients in the treatment arms achieved normalized serum TTR levels at day 28 compared to 31% for placebo.

AG10 is an orally administered small molecule designed to stabilize TTR, a protein that transports the thyroid hormone thyroxine (T4). TTR misfolding and aggregation causes amyloidosis, the abnormal buildup of amyloid in the body.

A Phase 3 study should launch in H1 2019.