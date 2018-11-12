Citron's Left expects Canadian cannabis names to fall

Citron Research's Andrew Left expects Canadian cannabis stocks to blow up in the future.

"When U.S. LPs (companies) go public in the next few years it will make these Canadian companies laughable," Left says.

"The cannabis trade is a perfect trade because the cannabis trade is a nonbranded, no-moat megatrend," he adds.

Left says he has kept his short position in Tilray (TLRY +4.2% ) through the recent rally on the expectation that when the IPO lock-up expires the doubled float will force the share price down.

Left has no position in Canopy Growth (CGC -2% ).

