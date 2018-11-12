KalVista up 2% on accelerated development plan for lead candidate

Thinly traded micro cap KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV +2% ) is up, albeit on turnover of only 16K shares, on the heels of its more aggressive development plan for lead candidate KVD900, an oral kallikrein inhibitor.

The company plans to design a larger Phase 2 study (~50 subjects) assessing KVD900 as on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema attacks (HAE) attacks, the results from which will support its talks with the FDA about an accelerated approval pathway. The study should launch this quarter with topline data expected in Q4 2019.