Comcast dips after Trump tweet, responds to ACA charges

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares -- only slightly negative on the day after reports of a cable trade group pressing the DOJ to look into the company -- took a sudden dip after the tweeter-in-chief joined in.

Shares quickly fell as much as 2.6% before recovering a few minutes later, after President Trump tweeted "American Cable Association has big problems with Comcast."

"They say that Comcast routinely violates Antitrust Laws," he continues. " 'These guys are acting much worse, and have much more potential for damage to consumers, than anything AT&T-Time Warner would do,' ” he quotes Fox's Charlie Gasparino as saying in his report.

Comcast shares are back to down 0.8% on the day.

Meanwhile, Comcast has responded: "We believe that ACA's letter is without merit and constitutes an inappropriate attempt to gain leverage in the commercial marketplace."