Oil rally fades further as Trump weighs in on Saudis

Crude attempted to pull out of its bear run earlier today after the Saudis promised to slash oil exports. That's faded over the past couple of hours, with WTI crude now modestly lower on the session at $59.98 per barrel.

Helping things along in the last few minutes has been the U.S. president, who tweeted out his request that Saudi Arabia and OPEC not cut production.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, UHN, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI