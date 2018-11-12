Fitch changes 7 Argentine FI outlooks to negative

Fitch Ratings revises the ratings outlook on seven Argentine financial institutions to negative from stable after changing the outlook on Argentina's sovereign rating last week.
Among the banks are: Banco Santander Rio, BBVA Banco Frances (BFR -2.2%), Banco Macro (BMA -1.8%), and Banco Supervielle (SUPV -1.7%)
Argentinian peso weakens 0.5% against the U.S. dollar; the dollar strengthens today amid political uncertainty in Europe, global trade concerns and expectations for higher U.S. interest rates.
Previously: Currency devaluation slows Telecom Argentina investment (Oct. 5)
Previously: More cash from the IMF fails to stop Argentine peso's decline (Sept. 27)
Related Stocks: GGAL, BMA, IRS, BFR, SUPV, IRCP, OTC:CRESF, OTC:BHPTY, OTC:GGABF, OTC:TGLUY, OTC:BPTGY
ETFs: ARGT
