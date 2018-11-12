Intel accelerates 5G modem production

Intel (INTC -2.4% ) accelerates production of its first 5G modem by more than six months with availability in 2H19.

Moving up production of the XMM 8160 chip allows Apple and other smartphone makers to test the chip before making the 5G-supporitng devices that will start hitting the market in 2020.

Rival Qualcomm (QCOM -3.3% ) has at least 18 major companies including Samsung and Xiaomi signed up for its Snapdragon X50 5G NR modems. Huawei and Samsung are also working on in-house 5G modems.

Apple switched to using Intel modems exclusively for this year’s iPhone XS and XR models. The company reportedly plans to stick with Intel when making the jump to 5G models.

