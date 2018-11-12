Akcea up 3% on positive AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx data

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA +2.9% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating antisense drug AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx in patients with established cardiovascular disease (CVD) and elevated levels of lipoprotein(a), an inherited CVD risk factor. The data were presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions in Chicago.

The study met the two co-primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints. In the treatment group, average lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] levels dropped 35 - 80% from baseline compared to a drop of 6% for control. The treatment effects were dose-dependent and statistically significant.

About 98% of patients in the 20 mg weekly cohort and ~81% of those in the 60 mg/four weeks cohort achieved Lp(a) levels below the recommended threshold for CVD risk of less than 50 mg/dL.

On the safety front, most adverse events were mild and involved injection site reactions (ISRs). There was one discontinuation due to an ISR.