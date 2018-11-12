Nord Stream payments blocked by Swiss court, Gazprom says

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says a Swiss court has issued an injunction barring payments from the operators of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to the Russian gas producer as part of a legal dispute between the company and Ukraine’s Naftogaz.

All payments from Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 to Gazprom are to be directed to the Swiss bailiffs, Gazprom said in a program for a Eurobond issue dated Nov. 9.

Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 consortium includes European partners Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Uniper (OTC:UNPPY).