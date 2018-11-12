Microsoft acquires two RPG game studios

Microsoft (MSFT -1.9%) acquires RPG game studios Obsidian and InXile to grow its Xbox developers, according to an announcement at the XO18 event.
Obsidian’s titles include Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. InXile created Wasteland, Torment, and Bard’s Tale.
Like the four studios Microsoft acquired in June, Obsidian and InXile will maintain a great deal of operational independence.
Previously: Microsoft acquires four gaming studios to boost Xbox titles (June 11)
Previously: Report: Microsoft close to buying RPG game studio Obsidian (Oct. 9)
