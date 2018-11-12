Microsoft acquires two RPG game studios

Microsoft (MSFT -1.9% ) acquires RPG game studios Obsidian and InXile to grow its Xbox developers, according to an announcement at the XO18 event.

Obsidian’s titles include Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. InXile created Wasteland, Torment, and Bard’s Tale.

Like the four studios Microsoft acquired in June, Obsidian and InXile will maintain a great deal of operational independence.

