PREIT proceeds with densification plan at Exton Square

PREIT (PEI +0.3% ) sells a 4-acre parcel of land at Exton Square to Hanover Company, resulting in $10.3M of proceeds.

The sale will lead to the construction of a 300-unit apartment complex at Exton Square Mall as part of its densification program, in which it plans to add 5,000-7,000 residential units in Philadelphia and Washington, DC, markets and 1,500-3,000 hotel units across a dozen properties.

PREIT is in talks for three additional multifamily opportunities and three hotel opportunities.

