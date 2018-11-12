Imperial Oil upgraded at Barclays after reaching 'inflection point'

Nov. 12, 2018 3:03 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)IMOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Imperial Oil (IMO +1.8%) is higher after Barclays upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight, saying the company has reached an "important inflection point" of improving operating and financial momentum.
  • Barclays believes strong downstream and logistics operations will shield IMO from the current punishing differentials and actually will prove a net beneficiary in light of the current wide Canada light oil discount.
  • In addition to IMO's strong near-term operational and financial momentum, the firm think the company's investment in the Kearl debottleneck projects and Aspen Phase 1 should generate attractive returns upon completion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.