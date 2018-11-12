Imperial Oil upgraded at Barclays after reaching 'inflection point'
Nov. 12, 2018 3:03 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)IMOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil (IMO +1.8%) is higher after Barclays upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight, saying the company has reached an "important inflection point" of improving operating and financial momentum.
- Barclays believes strong downstream and logistics operations will shield IMO from the current punishing differentials and actually will prove a net beneficiary in light of the current wide Canada light oil discount.
- In addition to IMO's strong near-term operational and financial momentum, the firm think the company's investment in the Kearl debottleneck projects and Aspen Phase 1 should generate attractive returns upon completion.