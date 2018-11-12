'Grinch' steals box-office lead; 'Venom' blows up in China

An update on a classic holiday tale was the box-office standout on a week with wide releases picking up, as Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (CMCSA -0.4%) ran away with the weekend grosses.
The film drew $66M to easily top repeat visitor Bohemian Rhapsody (FOX +0.1%, FOXA +0.2%), which fell off nearly 40% W/W to end with $30.85M.
Those two films topped relatively disappointing debuts by war/horror film Overlord (VIA +2.6%, VIAB +1.9%), which was third with $10.1M, and The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story (SNE -4.3%), which settled at No. 5 with $8M, behind The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (DIS -0.7%), fourth with $9.6M.
Among longer-running successes, A Star is Born's (T +0.8%) $8M in its sixth week pushed its domestic total over $178M and worldwide gross to $322.8M, and a $100M-plus opening in China pushed Venom (NYSE:SNE) to a cumulative worldwide total of $673.5M so far.
