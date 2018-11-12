Cooper Tire & Rubber +3% after Wolfe Research lift

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) are up 3.2% after Wolfe Research upgrades the tire stock to Peer Perform from Underperform.

Wolfe on Cooper: "CTB had been experiencing significant pressure on market share and margins over the prior 2 years. They’re on track to generate relatively low free cash flow this year (close to breakeven). And we’ve been concerned about longer term structural headwinds, including over-exposure to declining segments and declining distribution channels within the North American Tire market (<17” tires account for 56% of CTB’s U.S. mix; this segment is expected to decline by 6-7% per year)."

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber have been in an uptrend since the company reported earnings on October 29.

