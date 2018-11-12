Home Depot earnings preview

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is due to report earnings before the bell tomorrow in a highly-anticipated report for the retail sector and some housing-related stocks.

The retailer is expected to disclose revenue of $26.2B for the quarter on comparable sales growth of 4.7%.

EPS of $2.27 and an operating margin of 14.5% of sales are also anticipated.

The hurricane activity from a year ago will provide a tough comparison for Home Depot due to the higher mix of stores closed this year vs. a sales boost a year ago from the hurricanes.

Home Depot's full-year guidance will be crucial in determing which direction shares go after the earnings release drops. The current outlook is for sales growth of 7%, comparable sales growth of 5.3% and EPS of $9.42.