Duke, Dominion complete issuance of $1.36B in green bonds

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it completed the issuance of $1B in green bonds, one of the largest such issuances by a utility, just days after Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) raised $362M via its inaugural green bond issuance.

DUK says it plans to use the bonds to finance eligible green energy projects including solar and energy storage in North Carolina and South Carolina, part of its strategy to cut its carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.

Dominion says it will reimburse previously deployed capital related to the acquisition, development and construction of 20 merchant solar projects placed in service during 2016-18 in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and California.

Green bonds are not a new concept - the first was issued more than a decade ago - but they are now being embraced by utilities looking for cash at reasonable prices.