Mexican stocks sink after ruling party proposes cutting bank fees

Banco Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) slumps 4.8% as Mexican stocks overall decline after the nation's ruling party said it will proceed with proposals to reduce bank fees.

Senate members of the Morena party are pushing ahead with the proposals, after President-elect Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said on Friday that there would be no changes to banking laws soon.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) dips 3.0% in late trading in New York. Another Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte falls 1.5% .

Mexican peso loses 0.8% against the dollar.

