Needham lowers Asure target on short-term pains
Nov. 12, 2018 3:56 PM ETAsure Software, Inc. (ASUR)ASURBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Needham lowers its Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) target from $20 to $12 and maintains a Buy rating.
- Analyst Scott Berg says that the Q3 results last week were “clearly disappointing” but “Friday’s sell-off drove ASUR’s valuation far too low on what we see as short-term issues with a new HaaS model.”
- The analyst expects Asure shares to sit in the “penalty box” until Q4 results but sees shares working higher through FY19.
- Asure Software shares are down 7.9% to $7.14 on a rough day for the tech sector.
- Previously: Asure Software misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 9)