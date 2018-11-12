Report: California regulators investigating PG&E, Edison over roles in fires

California regulators have launched probes into PG&E (PCG -17.4% ) and Southern California Edison (EIX -12.2% ) after both companies reported that their electrical infrastructure suffered malfunctions near ground zero of the two giant wildfires currently raging across the state, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

The California Public Utilities Commission says it launched investigations to "assess the compliance of electric facilities with applicable rules and regulations in fire impacted areas."

PG&E disclosed to the CPUC that it had detected an outage on a transmission line in Butte County, occurring ~15 minutes before the Camp Fire was first reported and in the same location Cal Fire pinpointed as the origin, according to the report..