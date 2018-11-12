Auto tariffs move to the front burner

President Trump plans to meet with his trade team tomorrow to discuss tariffs in the automobile industry, according to Bloomberg.

The report follows other indications that Trump sees auto tariffs as a point of leverage in negotiating with the European Commission.

In the meantime, General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) could feel some pain if retaliatory tariffs are doled out. Shares of GM and Ford turned slightly lower into the close today on the tariff development.

Keep an eye on Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) when European markets open tomorrow to the heightened tariff threat.