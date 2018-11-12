Maiden Holdings plunges 30%+ after big loss

The company after the close on Friday announced a big $2.38 per share loss for Q3. Included was an adverse loss development of $210.4M in the AmTrust reinsurance segment vs. $61.1M a year earlier. The company agreed to a loss portfolio transfer of $2.675B of reinsurance contracts with AmTrust to Enstar, resulting in a charge of $74.2M for the write-off of goodwill and intangible assets.

Insurance Insider reports Catalina as no longer interested in bidding for the company.

