Unum Therapeutics to complete enrollment in early-stage study of ACTR707 in NHL in H1 2019

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) announces that it expects to complete enrollment in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ACTR707, combined with Roche's Rituxan (rituximab), in patients with relapsed/refractory CD20-positive B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in H1 2019. Updated data will be presented at ASH next month.

Other highlights from its Q3 report:

Enrollment is continuing in Phase 1 study of ACTR087, combined with SEA-BCMA, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Preliminary data will be announced at ASH.

Phase 1 study assessing ACTR T cells, combined with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab), in patients with HER2-positive advanced cancers to be initiated next month.