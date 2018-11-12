More on Medallion Financial Q3: NIM improves 37 basis points Y/Y

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Q3 net loss per share of 19 cents narrows from 60 cents in Q2.

Q3 net interest margin of 7.84% compares with 7.47% in the year-ago period.

Q3 provision for medallion losses was $13.3B, down from $24.8M in Q2 and $62.7M in Q1.

By restructuring trust facility, MFIN sees recapturing more than $20M of earnings and tangible book value in Q4 and remove more than $90M of liabilities and $60M of medallion-related assets from its balance sheet.

Book value per share of $10.35 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Previously: Medallion Financial reports Q3 results (Nov. 12)