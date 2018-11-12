YPF sees bigger than expected drop in 2018 output on low nat gas demand

Argentinian YPF says its 2018 hydrocarbon production likely will fall by 3%-4% Y/Y, more than previously expected, as low natural gas demand forces it to close wells and shift its focus to Vaca Muerta shale oil.

YPF says the gas decline was attributable to two factors: Compania Mega, which separates ethane and other liquids from gas, took a plant offline for maintenance and the process took longer than expected, and residential demand for heating gas fell on warming temperatures, higher gas prices and a contracting economy.

In the first nine months of 2018, YPF says it produced 541K boe/day of hydrocarbons, down 3.2% from 558K boe/day in the year-earlier period.