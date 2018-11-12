Kellogg makes changes with North American business

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announces two new developments with its North American business.

The company says the Kellogg North American organizational structure will be redesigned to better enable the company to win in the marketplace and deliver top-line growth. Changes includes consolidating the U.S. Morning Foods, Snacks and Frozen Foods business units into a single, categories-focused organization comprising 80 percent of KNA revenue.

On the asset front, Kellogg says it's also exploring the sale of its cookies and fruit snacks businesses to enable the company to bring a sharper focus to its core businesses.

Shares of Kellogg are up 15% over the last month.