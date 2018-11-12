HC2 Holdings starts private note offerings of $525M
- HC2 Holdings (NYSEMKT:HCHC) downsizes previously announced offering of $535M of senior secured notes due 2023 to $470M of senior secured notes due 2021.
- Concurrently, it's running a private offering of $55M of convertible senior notes due 2022.
- Sees using proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 11% senior secured notes due 2019 and to pay related fees and expenses.
