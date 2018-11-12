Amgen's Repatha shows durable treatment effect in long-term study

Final results from a five-year open-label study evaluating the ability of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Repatha (evolocumab) to lower "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients with hypercholesterolemia showed a sustained treatment effect. The data were presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions in Chicago.

At the end of the first year of treatment, patients receiving Repatha achieved a 59% reduction in average LDL-C from baseline. In years two, three, four and five, the mean reductions were 56%, 57%, 56% and 56%, respectively.

On the safety front, the rates of serious adverse events were consistently around 7%.

The FDA approved Repatha in August 2015 for patients with high cholesterol.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.