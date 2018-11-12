Veritone logs record revenues in Q3, with acquisition help

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) posted record revenue aided by acquisitions but also broad organic growth in its Q3 results.

Net revenues more than doubled to $7.5M and topped expectations, with $2.2M contributed by recent acquisitions.

Excluding the acquisitions, media agency net revenues rose 31% Y/Y.

Gross profit, meanwhile, rose 76% to $6M, and EBITDA loss narrowed to -$8.6M from last quarter's -$11M ( it was -$7.6M a year ago).

AI customer count rose 151% to 93, and AI accounts rose 273% to 634. Active third-party cognitive engines were up 107% to 252.

Media Agency had 78 clients, up 59%.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $9.3M-$9.7M, in line with expected $9.5M.

It sees AI customer count at 89 (net drop of 4 customers with politics nonrenewals), total AI accounts of 728 (net plus 94), 275 active third-party cognitive engines (net plus 23) and 2.9M hours of audio/video processed on aiWARE during the quarter.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

