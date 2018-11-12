Invesco Ltd. October AUM falls 5.6% from September

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management of $926.1B at Oct. 31, 2018 decline 5.6% from $980.0B at Sept. 30, 2018.

The decrease was driven by unfavorable market returns, net long-term outflows, forex impact, and non-management fee earning AUM outflows.

Forex reduced AUM by $3.9B.

October reflects a $5.4B low-fee institutional outflow.

Active AUM fell 5.3% to $688.7B at Oct. 31, 2018 from $727.0B at Sept. 30, 2018.

Passive AUM fell 6.5% to $237.4B at Oct.-end from $253.9B at Sept.-end.

