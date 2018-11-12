Halliburton appoints investor relations chief Loeffler as new CFO

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) appoints Lance Loeffler, previously VP of investor relations, as its new CFO, replacing Chris Weber, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Loeffler joined HAL in 2014 and served as VP of corporate development for two years before taking over investor relations; he previously held director positions at Deutsche Bank Securities and UBS Investment Bank.

Weber joined HAL as CFO in June 2017 as spending four years as CFO at Parker Drilling and two years as VP and Treasurer at Ensco.