Aviat Networks losses widen slightly in fiscal Q1

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) grew revenues but saw smaller gross margins and slightly larger losses vs. a year ago in its

fiscal Q1 earnings.

Operating loss (non-GAAP) was $0.4M, and net loss was $0.6M. EBITDA was flat at $0.9M.

"While our first quarter results came in below our expectations, our business grew and remained profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis," says CEO Michael Pangia.

Revenue breakout: Product, $39.1M (up 11.6%); Service, $21.38M (up 1.3%).

Liquidity was $28.4M, down from $37.4M due to more projects requiring higher working capital, along with timing of cash collection from a few large customers in Middle East/Africa.

For the full year, it's expecting revenue of $250M-$260M (growth of 4-7%), trimmed due to more conservative expectations in Africa and a major state contract the company expects will materialize but at a later date. It sees gross margins of 32-33%, and operating income of $7M and EBITDA of $12.5M at the midpoint.

