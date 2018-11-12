Lumentum comments on that order cut

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) presented at the UBS Conference today after cutting guidance this morning. The company says it got the order cut notification from its lead customer a few days ago.

Lumentum didn’t name the customer, but it’s widely speculated to be Apple.

The order cut was relatively large but the company isn't sure if it was due to softer demand, inventory build, or overproduction. LITE doesn’t think there was a market share shift, but the customer doesn’t share end-demand data.

LITE is shipping $10M of 3D sensing for Android each quarter and, while unsure of the timeline, believes it will ramp to $40M to $50M per quarter.

Lumentum says it has great business margins and “solid” cash flow.

The Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) acquisition awaits Chinese regulatory approval, which has a March deadline. The deal is making progress, and Lumentum might look for additional deals.

Source: Briefing.com.

Previously: Lumentum drops Q2 guide on shipment cut (Nov. 12)