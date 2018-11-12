More on AXA Equitable Q3:

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) Q3 non-GAAP operating earnings of $1.23 per share beats consensus estimate of 91 cents and compares with 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share of $22.15 vs. $23.92 at Dec. 31, 2017; excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, was $25.00 vs. $24.12 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Operating earnings by segment vs. year ago: