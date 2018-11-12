Stocks routed; Apple's big drop helps drag down techs

Stocks suffered a broad-based wave of selling in response to a number of factors that sapped investor sentiment, including a 5% swoon in Apple shares, a rise in the U.S. dollar and ongoing worries about global trade.

The major indexes closed at their lows of the day after a late report from Bloomberg said the Trump administration was circulating a draft report on auto tariffs.

Today's decline was triggered after Apple supplier Lumentum cut its guidance due to a large, unnamed customer - presumably Apple - requesting to reduce shipments of laser diodes for 3D sensing.

The resulting rout in the information technology sector (-3.5%) underpinned the S&P 500's retreat below its 200-day moving average (2,762) and wiped out monthly gains for the tech-sensitive Nasdaq Composite, which slid 2.8%.

The lack of investor confidence in growth stocks also sparked more losses among the other FAANG names, as Facebook (-2.4%), Alphabet (-2.6%) and Netflix (-3.1%) weighed on the communication services (-1.5%) sector, and Amazon (-4.1%) led the consumer discretionary sector (-2.3%) lower.

"The FAANG trade is dead and the market is struggling to find a replacement," says Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

Of note, Dow component Goldman Sachs sank 7.5%, as it reportedly is being pressed by Malaysia for a full refund of ~$600M over alleged fraudulent activity regarding the 1MDB investment fund Goldman set up for it, and GE slid 6.9% after CEO Larry Culp's comments that the company's biggest priority is to bring down leverage levels failed to reassure skittish investors.

Crude oil failed to hold sizable early gains, with December WTI settling -0.4% at $59.93/bbl after Saudi Arabia said oil producers might cut 1M bbl/day in output from October levels but then Pres. Trump tweeted his opposition to OPEC's desire to cut oil production, saying oil prices should be lower based on supply.

The bond market was closed for Veterans Day, and investors received no notable economic data.