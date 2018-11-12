EPA planning new limits on heavy-duty truck emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency will announce plans to propose new rules to significantly lower emissions of smog-forming nitrogen oxide from diesel-powered heavy-duty trucks, Reuters reports.

The effort to impose a new regulatory limit by the EPA comes as the Trump administration has generally touted its efforts to eliminate regulations, but the effort on nitrogen oxide is backed by industry, which wants to avoid a patchwork of federal and state standards, according to the report.

Nitrogen oxide emissions are linked to significant health impacts and can exacerbate asthma attacks, the EPA has said.

Companies that could be affected by the rules include Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV).