Phoenix New Media misses on earnings due to macro, regulatory issues

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) logged a "difficult" quarter due to macro concerns as well as some regulatory headwinds, its CEO says.

Revenues fell 16.6% under the old accounting standard, to 355M yuan (about $51M) and took a hit from a 14-day suspension of the company's ifeng news app/mobile site, as well as some channels on ifeng.com.

"However, we have reviewed and improved our internal operating procedures to ensure that we continue to produce top-tier, informative and regulatory compliant content," says CEO Shuang Liu.

Shares have fallen 2.4% after hours in light trading.

Overall revenues 2343 328.7M yuan; net ad revenues were 280.2M yuan, down 22.8%. Paid services revenues fell 22.4% to 48.5M yuan.

Gross profit, meanwhile, fell to 177.1M yuan from 237.4M yuan, and gross margin dropped to 53.9% from 55.8%, as revenues dropped faster than costs of revenues.

The company swung to a net loss of 16.6M yuan from a year-ago profit of 32.9M yuan.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 376.1M-399.1M yuan (about $54M-$57.3M).

Previously: Phoenix New Media misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Nov. 12 2018)

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press release