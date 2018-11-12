Fed's Daly sees December rate hike possible, a couple more in 2019

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly says it wouldn't be surprising if the Fed needs to raise interest rates again in December, than "at least a couple of times next year," she told Bloomberg News in an interview.

That should be enough to achieve a so-called "neutral" interest rate--the point at which the interest neither boosts nor hinders the economy--she says.

Daly voted for the first time at the Fed's November policy meeting and will vote again at its Dec. 18-19 meeting.

Previously: The Fed to start issuing financial stability report twice a year (Nov. 12)