Bloomberg: Funds dumping blocks of GE shares at rapid pace

Several unusually large trades in General Electric (NYSE:GE) hit the tape today as the stock plunged, suggesting one or more major shareholders are trying to sell as fast as possible, Bloomberg reports.
Of the 12 largest blocks in S&P 500 companies today, Bloomberg says nine were attributed to GE (when stripping out the market-on-open auctions), totaling ~24.3M shares worth $196M.
A 37M-share block of GE stock was traded after the bell last Thursday, the largest single trade in GE’s common stock all year, when omitting the opening and closing auctions.
