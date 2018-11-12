YY +3.6% as live streaming gains pace Q3 beat

YY is up 3.6% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q3 earnings, mainly driven by live streaming revenues.

Revenues grew by nearly a third and attributable net income rose almost 20%, to 787M yuan (about $114.6M).

Mobile live streaming monthly active users rose 20.7%, with total live streaming paying users up 26.3%.

Cash and equivalents were 4.92B yuan (about $716.5M) and short-term deposits came to 8.3B yuan (about $1.21B). Net cash from operations for the quarter was 822.4M yuan (about $119.7M).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 4.39B-4.54B yuan (about $630M-$652M, and Y/Y growth of 21.1% to 25.2% in renminbi terms).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

