Marathon Petroleum poised to yield strong cost, marketing advantages

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) needs to deliver on its ambitious $1B annual synergies target and continue to move capital to the retail and midstream businesses following its Andeavor acquisition, says Bloomberg energy analyst Fernando Valle.

MPC should yield significant cost and marketing advantages as it becomes the dominant Bakken/Mid-Continent and West Coast refiner, Valle says; he also expects MPC to merge its two MLPs, giving it room to increase distributions at MPLX by double digits.

Valle also says Devon Energy’s (NYSE:DVN) $4B buyback plan mitigates concerns about oil price volatility and execution risk at its key shale plays, but he sees DVN's inconsistency in meeting growth targets as an overhang, raising questions about its ability to deliver improved drilling efficiencies in the Stack and Permian plays.

