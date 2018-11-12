Huya Broadcasting +9.7% on doubled revenues, healthy guidance

Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA) is up 9.7% after hours after beating expectations with its Q3 earnings, on revenues that more than doubled, and guiding for 90% revenues gains in the current quarter.

Revenues rose nearly 119% and the company swung to a net profit of 56.8M yuan (about $8.3M) from a year-ago net loss of 29.3M yuan. On a non-GAAP basis, the company hit a gain of 121M yuan ($17.6M) vs. a year-ago loss of 25.4M yuan.

Average monthly active users hit 99M (up 14.6%); average mobile MAUs were 49.4M (up 28.2%).

Total paying users hit 4.2M, up 37.8% Y/Y.

Liquidity was 5.87B yuan (about $855M) as of quarter's end; net cash from operations was 237.7M yuan (about $34.6M), up from a year-ago 87.2M yuan.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 1.4B-1.44B yuan (about $201M-$207M, and marking growth of 88.9%-94.3% in renminbi terms).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

