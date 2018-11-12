Bloomberg: Tesla loses a senior lawyer as SEC tightens grip

Just as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) needs an experienced securities lawyer to fulfill its recent fraud settlement with the SEC, Phil Rothenberg, a VP in TSLA’s legal department, is leaving the company to become a chief legal officer elsewhere, Bloomberg reports.
Rothenberg, who joined TSLA in 2011, previously was an attorney-adviser for the SEC and has extensive securities law experience; he was one of two VPs, and the other is still at the company.
In resolving fraud claims against TSLA and CEO Elon Musk following ill-advised tweets about taking the company private, the SEC required the company to hire or designate "an experienced securities lawyer" to review all social media communications made by senior officers.
