Pareteum to acquire iPass in all-stock deal

Fresh off a Nasdaq delisting, iPass (OTCPK:IPAS) has a definitive deal to be acquired by Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) in an all-stock transaction.

IPass shareholders will get 1.17 shares of Pareteum stock in an exchange offer.

TEUM is off 1.9% after hours, quoting at $2.10/share, and declined 3.2% today.

Pareteum says the deal will be immediately accretive to EPS and free cash flow after synergies (it expects more than $15M in annual cost synergies, with more than $12M of those to be realized in the first full combined quarter).

It also sees about $2M in GAAP earnings accretion, $5.5M non-GAAP, in the first full year after closing.

Pareteum will add more than 40 U.S. and international patents, some 500 new customers and a global network of more than 68M Wi-Fi hotspots.