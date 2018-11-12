Cenovus pushes for production cap amid Canadian oil's pain
Nov. 12, 2018 6:24 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)CVEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Canadian oil sands producer Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) calls on Alberta's provincial government to mandate production reductions to cope with pipeline bottlenecks that have strangled Canadian crude prices.
- CVE says the province needs to employ legislation already on the books that would allow it to require all drillers to curtail production temporarily to alleviate the glut and address "an extraordinary situation brought on by extraordinary circumstances."
- CVE cites a Peters & Co. report estimating that if Western Canada Select crude’s current ~$40/bbl discount to West Texas Intermediate persists through next year, the province would bring ~$5B less in oil sands royalties.