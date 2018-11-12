Sage Therapeutics -3.2% with Leerink first to rate Underperform

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is off 3.2% after hours as Leerink initiates coverage at Underperform, seeing downside of more than a third in the current price.

The stock had 15 Buy ratings previously, according to Bloomberg's count, so Leerink is breaking the seal on the Sell signs.

The company's lead drug candidate, Zulresso, should be approved soon for postpartum depression, but that's a "niche product with low peak sales, well below expectations," says analyst Marc Goodman. He adds that he's skeptical SAGE-217 (addressing major depressive disorder) can change the depression treatment paradigm. (h/t Bloomberg)