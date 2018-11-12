Pilots say Boeing failed to warn of 737 feature tied to Indonesia crash

Two U.S. pilots’ unions say the potential risks of a safety feature on Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 Max aircraft that has been linked to a deadly crash in Indonesia were not sufficiently explained in their manuals or training, Bloomberg reports.

Since Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration issued directives last week telling flight crews about the new system, pilots, unions and training departments have said none of the documentation for the Max family of aircraft included an explanation of the system, according to the report.

Indonesian investigators say an erroneous sensor on the plane caused its computers to push the plane into a steep dive ahead of the Oct. 29 crash; Boeing and the FAA said in the directives that an existing procedure could have halted the dive.